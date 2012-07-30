© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
The Olympic Games: Who Wins?

Published July 30, 2012 at 2:35 PM CDT
Torch Blocked at Downtown East Side; (cc) image by Amanda Zeiders / Pittsburgh Indymedia

On today's Talk at Ten, a special from Making Contact radio. The Olympic Games have grown into a multibillion dollar industry.  But with that growth comes concerns about the negative effects of the event on the people and places where the Games take place. On this program, we ask who wins, and who loses, when the Olympics come to town? The show visits Vancouver 2010, London 2012, and Denver, the only city to ever turn down the Olympics. If you missed it live, you can listen to the full broadcast here.

