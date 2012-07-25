Today we continue our preview of Viva Big Bend with a visit from Walt Wilkins & The Mystiqueros. Wilkins has created something of a Texas Hill Country super-group that features great singers and songwriters. The music of The Mystiqueros is reminiscent of 70s country rock from Texas and the West Coast and blues and soul that members grew up listening to. Walt Wilkins & The Mystiqueros perform Saturday, July 28, at 1o PM at the Railroad Blues in Alpine. You can view a complete schedule for Viva Big Bend here.