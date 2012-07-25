© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Walt Wilkins & The Mystiqueros

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 25, 2012 at 9:48 PM CDT
myst
Walt Wilkins & The Mystiqueros. Photo by Dave Hensley.

Today we continue our preview of Viva Big Bend with a visit from Walt Wilkins & The Mystiqueros. Wilkins has created something of a Texas Hill Country super-group that features great singers and songwriters. The music of The Mystiqueros is reminiscent of 70s country rock from Texas and the West Coast and blues and soul that members grew up listening to. Walt Wilkins & The Mystiqueros perform Saturday, July 28, at 1o PM at the Railroad Blues in Alpine. You can view a complete schedule for Viva Big Bend here.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: