Singer/songwriter and all-around awesome lady rocker Patrice Pike joins us on Talk at Ten. An Austin native and staple of the cities music scene, she'll be playing in Marfa this weekend as part of Viva Big Bend. She performs on Saturday, July 28, at Planet Marfa at 6:30 PM.

Viva Big Bend is a celebration of music and Texas. Produced by Texas Music magazine, Viva Big Bend is part music festival and part music-industry conference, which will showcase the best of the state: extraordinary natural beauty, talented people and a diverse culture. Approximately 50 bands are expected to be showcased in at least six venues during the first year.

In addition to the music, events are planned specifically for music-industry representatives.