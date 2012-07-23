© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

The Lonesome Heros

Published July 23, 2012 at 1:39 PM CDT
The Lonesome Heros.

Marfa Public Radio welcomes The Lonesome Heros back to the studio for a live performance. Austin based couple Landry McMeans (vocals/dobro) and Rich Russell (vocals/guitar) are preforming this Friday night (July 27) as part of Viva Big Bend. Our friends at KUT in Austin describe the band as "Western Americana, a cross-pollination of rock, folk, and country with psych and indie pop – influences from their Texas and Brooklyn backgrounds. It’s the soundscape that occurs when indie rock and country artfully cross paths." Their debut full length album, Western Daydream, came out earlier this year.

