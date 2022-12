Poet Jon Davis, Lannan Foundation writer-in-residence, talks about his experience in Marfa and his latest work. Jon Davis is the author of Scrimmage of Appetite and Preliminary Report, among other volumes of poems. Jon has won a Lannan Literary Award and two National Endowment for the Arts Fellowships. He is currently the poet laureate of Sante Fe, where he teaches at the Institute for American Indian Arts. Davis reads at 6 PM this Saturday, July 28, at the Marfa Book Company.