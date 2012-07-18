CineMarfa founder David Hollander joins us this morning to discuss the San Francisco Diggers, a 60s counterculture movement that staged art happenings, public interventions, and street theater. CineMarfa is presenting a rare screening of a film made by the Diggers called "Nowsreal." The screening marks the release of the book "Notes From A Revolution: The Diggers, Com/Co, and the Haight," edited by Hollander and Kristine McKenna. This free screening takes place on Friday July 20, at 7 PM at the Marfa Book Company.