Published July 18, 2012 at 3:43 PM CDT
Notes From A Revolution: The Diggers, Com/Co, and the Haight, newly published by Foggy Notion Books and Richard Prince's Fulton Ryder.

CineMarfa founder David Hollander joins us this morning to discuss the San Francisco Diggers,  a 60s counterculture movement that staged art happenings, public interventions, and street theater. CineMarfa is presenting a rare screening of a film made by the Diggers called "Nowsreal." The screening marks the release of the book "Notes From A Revolution: The Diggers, Com/Co, and the Haight," edited by Hollander and Kristine McKenna. This free screening takes place on Friday July 20, at 7 PM at the Marfa Book Company.

Editor David Hollander and host Tom Michael.

