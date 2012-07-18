© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Clint Weber

Published July 18, 2012 at 2:43 PM CDT
On today's Talk at Ten, tune in for a conversation with Clint Weber. He's the keeper of the Weber Furlong collection of modern art, which will be featured in an upcoming Retrospective at Building 98. Weber Furlong is Clint's Great Aunt, and he's had a deep collection to her art his entire life. Weber Furlong is known as the first American woman modernist, who's work brought to life qualities often ignored by many other early American modernists. The opening is sponsored by the International Women's Foundation.

