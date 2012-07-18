On today's Talk at Ten, tune in for a conversation with Clint Weber. He's the keeper of the Weber Furlong collection of modern art, which will be featured in an upcoming Retrospective at Building 98. Weber Furlong is Clint's Great Aunt, and he's had a deep collection to her art his entire life. Weber Furlong is known as the first American woman modernist, who's work brought to life qualities often ignored by many other early American modernists. The opening is sponsored by the International Women's Foundation.