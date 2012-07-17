Dan Finsel and Erin Kimmel

For the past four years, Ballroom Marfa has hosted the Big Bend showing of films from Artists’ Films International. Artists' Films International is a video program that collects the best new experimental and art films from across the globe. On today's Talk at Ten, we're joined by AFI 2012 video artist Dan Finsel and Ballroom Marfa’s Associate Curator Erin Kimmel. They’ll discuss the opening of his video installation, I could be anybody, I could be somebody. featuring the video work I Would Love Farrah, Farrah, Farrah (I). Artists' Films International is organized by the Whitechappel Gallery in London and 11 other institution worldwide. Visit Whitchappel's website to see descriptions of all of the films from this years program.