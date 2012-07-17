© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Dan Finsel and Erin Kimmel

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 17, 2012 at 1:18 PM CDT
Still from I Would Love Farrah, Farrah, Farrah.

For the past four years, Ballroom Marfa has hosted the Big Bend showing of films from Artists’ Films International. Artists' Films International is a video program that collects the best new experimental and art films from across the globe.  On today's Talk at Ten, we're joined by AFI 2012 video artist Dan Finsel and Ballroom Marfa’s Associate Curator Erin Kimmel.  They’ll discuss the opening of his video installation, I could be anybody, I could be somebody. featuring the video work I Would Love Farrah, Farrah, Farrah (I). Artists' Films International is organized by the Whitechappel Gallery in London and 11 other institution worldwide. Visit Whitchappel's website to see descriptions of all of the films from this years program.

Video artist Dan Finsel and Ballroom Marfa curator Erin Kimmel

 

