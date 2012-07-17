Our guest is Andrew Malan Milward, a Lannan Foundation writer-in-residence in Marfa. Andrew is a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. His first book of fiction, The Agriculture Hall of Fame, was awarded the Juniper Prize in Fiction and was published in spring 2012. He has taught creative writing at an arts-based day program for adults with developmental disabilities in San Francisco, and currently is a Visiting Assistant Professor at The University of Southern Mississippi. Andrew will be reading at the Marfa Book Company on Saturday, July 21, at 6 PM.