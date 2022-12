Today's guest is Stewart Ramser, the organizer of Viva Big Bend. Viva Big Bend is a celebration of music and Texas. Produced by Texas Music magazine, Viva Big Bend is part music festival and part music-industry conference, which will showcase the best of the state: extraordinary natural beauty, talented people and a diverse culture. Approximately 50 bands are expected to be showcased in at least six venues during the first year.