Our 10:30 AM Talk at Ten guest is Ashley North Compton, a Beekeeper and Herbalist, and Mixologist. She will discuss the art of the cocktail, from distilling ones own handmade bitters, to finding out how to use culinary and medicinal herbal infusions to take ones favorite libations to the next level. Ashley is hosting nightly herbal cocktail workshops from 6-8 PM 5 nights this week - from July 16-21 - at El Cosmico in Marfa.

Ashley was also kind enough to do a mixology demonstration for our listeners. Watch the video above for instructions on how to make "The Big Bender," Ashley's original summer punch, created especially for enjoyment in West Texas.

Here's the recipe:

1 1/2 oz hyssop tea infused with fresh lemon verbena & basil

1/2 oz honey simple syrup infused with dried calendula flowers

1 oz Gin

1/4 oz Cynar Italian Liqueur

<<combine all & shake 10-12 seconds with ice>>

> Strain over rocks glass & add 2-3 drops Fenners bitters top with lavender sprig stirrer and enjoy!