Terry "Tex" Toler knows tourism in Marfa and West Texas. Since last year, he's been director of the Marfa Tourism & Convention Center. He'll talk about the city's new marketing plan for Marfa, as well as how tourism effects our whole region. In addition to his position in Marfa, he's also currently the vice president of the Big Bend & Texas Mountain Travel Association and a board member of Friends of Big Bend National Park.

MARFA - Terry "Tex" Toler has been named the Marfa Tourism & Convention Center director, effective today (April 14), according to an announcement by City Manager James Mustard.

Toler had been Economic & Tourism Development director for Terrell County (Sanderson), gaining the county its official designation as the "Cactus Capital of Texas" and creating the Prickly Pear Pachanga festival. He currently is vice president of the Big Bend & Texas Mountain Travel Association and a board member of Friends of Big Bend.