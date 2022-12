On today's show, 12-year-old Fort Davis resident and filmmaker Stephen Smith talks about his new documentary, “Believe: Stephen Smith Talks to the Dead”. Stephen has been making films since the age of 5, mostly about trips he's taken with his family. After a spooky encounter at the Indian Lodge in Fort Davis, he decided to pursue a different path: filming ghost hunting investigations. Watch his videos from some of the most haunted places in the Southwest here.