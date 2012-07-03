Lions Clubs International is the world's largest service club organization, with over 1.3 million members worldwide. On today's Talk at Ten, we hear from local lion Vic Morgan. He's the First Vice District Governor of Lions International District 2-T3 in Alpine. Vic will share what it's like to be in the Lions club, what projects they're currently working on, and let listeners know how they can get involved. The Alpine Lions Club meets at noon each Tuesday at the Oriental Express in Alpine.

Wednesday, July 4: Fourth of July Special, celebrating our great nation.