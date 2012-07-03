© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Vic Morgan

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 3, 2012 at 12:36 AM CDT
lci-emblem_2c_2877406

Lions Clubs International is the world's largest service club organization, with over 1.3 million members worldwide. On today's Talk at Ten, we hear from local lion Vic Morgan. He's the First Vice District Governor of Lions International District 2-T3 in Alpine. Vic will share what it's like to be in the Lions club, what projects they're currently working on, and let listeners know how they can get involved. The Alpine Lions Club meets at noon each Tuesday at the Oriental Express in Alpine.

Wednesday, July 4:  Fourth of July Special, celebrating our great nation.

