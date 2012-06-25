© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Georgia and Veronica Huston

By Marfa Public Radio
Published June 25, 2012 at 3:33 PM CDT
tlk_120626_hustonhuston

Georgia Huston works to help teenagers and other children to deal with chronic pain via her organization Teen Pain Help. On the program today, she returns to share more of her personal experiences in dealing with chronic pain. Huston will also give listeners an update on her recently released book, and her book signing at the Holland Hotel in Alpine. Georgia's sister, Veronica Huston, joins her on the program. Veronica will be taking a more active role in Teen Pain Help when her sister begins college this Fall.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: