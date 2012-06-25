Georgia and Veronica Huston

Georgia Huston works to help teenagers and other children to deal with chronic pain via her organization Teen Pain Help. On the program today, she returns to share more of her personal experiences in dealing with chronic pain. Huston will also give listeners an update on her recently released book, and her book signing at the Holland Hotel in Alpine. Georgia's sister, Veronica Huston, joins her on the program. Veronica will be taking a more active role in Teen Pain Help when her sister begins college this Fall.