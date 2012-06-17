Lannan writer-in-residence Nathalie Handal is an award-winning poet, playwright, and editor. She has lived in Europe, the United States, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Arab world. Her award-winning poetry collections include, The NeverField; The Lives of Rain, and Love and Strange Horses Her work has appeared in numerous anthologies and magazines and has been translated into more than fifteen languages. She has promoted international literature through translation, research, and the editing of the The Poetry of Arab Women: A Contemporary Anthology.