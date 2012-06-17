© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Nathalie Handal

By Marfa Public Radio
Published June 17, 2012 at 11:43 AM CDT
nat_bio_image
Poet, playwright, and editor Nathalie Handal

Lannan writer-in-residence Nathalie Handal is an award-winning poet, playwright, and editor. She has lived in Europe, the United States, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Arab world. Her award-winning poetry collections include, The NeverField; The Lives of Rain, and Love and Strange Horses Her work has appeared in numerous anthologies and magazines and has been translated into more than fifteen languages. She has promoted international literature through translation, research, and the editing of the The Poetry of Arab Women: A Contemporary Anthology.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: