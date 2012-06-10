Greg Schwab, Laura Ashley Anderson and Julian Johnson

Sul Ross Theatre Professor Greg Schwab and student actors Julian Johnson and Laura Ashley Anderson talk about the latest Theatre of the Big Bend production – Cole Porter’s acclaimed 1934 musical, Anything Goes. The story concerns madcap antics aboard an ocean liner bound from New York to London and features such songs as "Anything Goes", "You're the Top", and "I Get a Kick Out of You." Johnson and Anderson play the leads, Billy Crocker and Hope Harcourt. The musical opens on June 22, and runs three Friday, Saturday and Sundays in a row at 8:15 PM at the Kokernot Outdoor Theater in Alpine. More information and tickets are available here.