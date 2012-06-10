© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Greg Schwab, Laura Ashley Anderson and Julian Johnson

By Marfa Public Radio
Published June 10, 2012 at 4:56 PM CDT
anything-goes

Sul Ross Theatre Professor Greg Schwab and student actors Julian Johnson and Laura Ashley Anderson talk about the latest Theatre of the Big Bend production – Cole Porter’s acclaimed 1934 musical, Anything Goes. The story concerns madcap antics aboard an ocean liner bound from New York to London and features such songs as "Anything Goes", "You're the Top", and "I Get a Kick Out of You."  Johnson and Anderson play the leads, Billy Crocker and Hope Harcourt.  The musical opens on June 22, and runs three Friday, Saturday and Sundays in a row at 8:15 PM at the Kokernot Outdoor Theater in Alpine. More information and tickets are available here.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: