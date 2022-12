On today's episode of Talk at Ten, our guest is Eric Shiveley. He is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and studio engineer. His latest album is entitled Crybaby.

His 2008 documentary Everyone But You, features Shiveley's take on the music industry and his experience in building a home on-his-own in the desert of southern Colorado. It includes some footage of a trip he took to West Texas at the time of the founding of Marfa Public Radio.