KRTS recently was visited by Gary Knell, President and CEO of NPR. Knell joined Tom Michael for an interview about his role at NPR, and the future of public media. Knell leads NPR's worldwide media operations, which include partnerships with 900 public radio stations, including Marfa Public Radio.

Knell oversees the fiscal, operational, and journalistic integrity of NPR and leads the building of the organization and its philanthropic base. As a strong advocate of innovation, he is a key driver in leveraging new technologies to advance NPR's core mission and grow audience for all of public media.

Today, Knell is also featured on the nationally syndicated Diane Rehm Show, where he makes mention of Marfa Public Radio.

Listen here: Gary Knell on Diane Rehm - KRTS Mention

With a career in public media spanning nearly three decades, Knell served as CEO of Sesame Workshop for 12 years before joining NPR in 2011. Knell was instrumental in focusing the organization on Sesame Street's worldwide mission, including the creation of groundbreaking co-productions in South Africa, India, Northern Ireland and Egypt.