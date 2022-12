Today's guest is Steve Anderson, a long-time resident of Austin, and beer brewer for almost 20 years. Anderson worked for the Live Oak Brewing Company and Waterloo Brewing while in Austin.

He recently relocated to Alpine, where he's opening Big Bend Brewing, a 30-barrel brewhouse. KRTS's own Steve Anderson (no relation) will interview him about his plans for this new brewery. And hopefully, he'll bring some samples for the KRTS staff.