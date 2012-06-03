© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Katherine Shaughnessy

By Marfa Public Radio
Published June 3, 2012 at 10:00 AM CDT
On today's Talk at Ten, KRTS gets crewel. Crewel is the art of embroidering by hand with wool thread on linen fabric. Local artist, author, and creweler Katherine Shaughnessy joins us to discuss her latest book, New Crewel: The Motif Collection. More Exquisite Designs in Modern Embroidery.

Shaughnessy kicks off her monthlong book tour this weekend, June 8-9, with an exhibit at the Do Right Gallery in Marfa on Friday night, 5-7 PM and on Saturday, 2-4 PM, with a book-signing at the Marfa Book Company.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
