LA-by-way-of-Texas musician Jonny Burke returns to the KRTS studios to perform songs from his new album, "Cup Runneth Over." A veritable narrative of the seedy underworld and gritty glory that is the life of a down and out song man, “Cup Runneth Over” projects the insight of a young artist who has seen more than his share of heavenly highs and crippling lows; ranging from rootsy, rollicking numbers to tuned-down soulful tracks peppered with a good dose of humor. Burke plays a free show at El Cosmico in Marfa on Wednesday, June 6, at 6:30 PM.