A conversation with pianist Kimball Gallagher. This Friday, June 1, Ballroom Marfa presents a performance with Kimball Gallagher. He'll perform an intimate concert at the Crowley Theater in Marfa, including an original piece of music dedicated to Texas arts patron Toni Beauchamp. Gallagher will also host a children’s concert that same day at 2 pm. Gallagher is a dynamic classical pianist — he obtained his master’s degree as a pupil of Robert McDonald at The Juilliard School. His recent performances include shows at the Afghanistan National Institute of Music in Kabul and a sold-out debut at Carnegie Hall. Gallagher’s stop in Marfa is part of a world tour — the 88 Key Concert Tour — built around his desire to open “an unparalleled forum for dialogue between artist and listener.”