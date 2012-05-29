A conversation with legendary creative non-fiction writer Lawrence Weschler. This Saturday, June 2, at 6 PM, Weschler will be giving a special talk about some of his favorite books at the Marfa Book Company. Weschler wrote for The New Yorker for over 20 years, and his most recent books include Seeing Is Forgetting the Name of the Thing One Sees and Uncanny Valley: Adventures in the Narrative. This talk at the Marfa Book Company is free and open to the public. The Marfa Book Company is located on Highland Ave in Marfa, right next to Marfa Public Radio.