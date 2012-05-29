Today's Talk at Ten guest is DNA sleuth Geoff Chambers, visiting the Fort Davis area from New Zealand. An eminent biochemist who consults with governments and others on DNA evidence in court cases, Chambers has a special interest in tracing human and animal development and migrations through genetic material. His research has helped trace origins of the native Maori people of New Zealand and early Polynesian island residents. Chambers is a a senior researcher at Victoria University in Wellington, New Zealand. He has done research at the University of California at Davis and Harvard University.