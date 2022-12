Guests on today's program are Presidio High School science teacher Sheila Condino and several members of her high school and junior high Rocketry Club, which placed 11th out of 100 teams this month in the national Team America Rocketry Challenge near Washington D.C.

Members of the Presidio rocket team were guests at the White House Science Fair in February. Condino was named national Aerospace Education Teacher of the Year in 2011 by the Crossfield Foundation.