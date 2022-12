Bob Kinford from Van Horn talks about the 4th Annual Texas Crossroads Gathering. This Gathering of cowboy poets and musicians takes place this week in Van Horn, running May 17, 18, 19 & 20. Kinford organizes the festival, and on this edition of Talk at Ten, he's joined by two participants in this year's gathering: Connie Lane Williams, Texas cowgirl poet from Lamesa, Texas, and Colorado-based western musician Evelyn Roper.