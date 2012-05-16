Founder and director of Light Industry, Thomas Beard talk about upcoming films in CineMarfa 2012. The 2nd annual CineMarfa film festival takes place May 16 – 20 in Marfa. CineMarfa has a unique take on the idea of a film festival, with an emphasis on the intersection between film and fine art. Films made by visual artists, as well as rarely screened archival, experimental, documentary, and narrative films, will be seen alongside new (and historic) films from across the spectrum of world cinema.