West Texas Talk

Max Blumenthal

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 16, 2012 at 1:58 PM CDT
Award-winning investigative news writer Max Blumenthal, Lannan writer-in-residence, describes his current endeavors. Blumenthal is a Nation Institute writing fellow and a research fellow for Media Matters for America. His articles and video documentaries have appeared in The New York TimesThe Los Angeles Times,The Daily BeastThe NationThe Huffington PostThe American ProspectThe Washington Monthly,Salon.comAlternet, and many other publications. His book, Republican Gomorrah: Inside The Movement That Shattered The Party, is a New York Times and Los Angeles Times bestseller. Blumenthal reads this Saturday, May 19, at the Marfa Book Company at 6 PM. The reading is free and open to the public.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
