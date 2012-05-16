Award-winning investigative news writer Max Blumenthal, Lannan writer-in-residence, describes his current endeavors. Blumenthal is a Nation Institute writing fellow and a research fellow for Media Matters for America. His articles and video documentaries have appeared in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times,The Daily Beast, The Nation, The Huffington Post, The American Prospect, The Washington Monthly,Salon.com, Alternet, and many other publications. His book, Republican Gomorrah: Inside The Movement That Shattered The Party, is a New York Times and Los Angeles Times bestseller. Blumenthal reads this Saturday, May 19, at the Marfa Book Company at 6 PM. The reading is free and open to the public.