Join us for a preview of KRTS's big fundraiser event tomorrow, Saturday, May 12, at the Sproul Ranch just outside of Fort Davis. Tickets for this event are still available HERE.

Kerith Timmons, owner of the Sproul Ranch, talks about it's history, and Marfa Public Radio volunteers discuss the art included in the evening's art show. And at 10:30AM, a conversation with Saturday's musical guest, Doug Moreland.