Tune in to the second installment of Talk at Ten at 10:30 AM for a performance from the South African band Tidal Waves. They perform this evening, Friday, May 4, at the Railroad Blues in Alpine at 10 PM.

Tidal Waves are widely regarded as the hardest working reggae band in South Africa, playing gigs from Oppikoppi to Pretoria, Cape Town to Potchefstroom and beyond. The band is made up of five very gifted musicians, the core of the group being held together by Jacob 'Zakes' Wulana on guitar, vocals, harmonica and vuvuzela and Sam 'Drumbo' Shoai on vocals and drum kit. The rest of the band is made up of Shadrack "Charlie" Mathopa is on the bass guitar; Johannes "Charlie" Papasha on keyboards, while Jaco "Mr." Mans wields the lead guitar.