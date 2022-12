Today we speak with artist Nick Terry of the Dersu Collective. The Dersu Collective's second Art Exhibition Fundraiser is tonight (Friday), May 4, at 6 PM the Marfa Book Company.

Proceeds from the art sale will benefit the Marfa Education Foundation, a local education non-profit. Representing the foundation are Suzi Gruschkus and Jennifer Lane. Proceeds also benefit East Side Play!, a park on the east side of Marfa.