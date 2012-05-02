© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Michael Meredith

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 2, 2012 at 8:09 AM CDT
Architect Michael Meredith speaks about Ballroom Marfa’s planned Drive-In at Vizcaino Park. He's joined in the studio by Presidio County Judge Paul Hunt.

The Drive-In will be a sculptural reconfiguration of classic outdoor drive-in theater architecture. Ballroom hopes the several acres of scenic desert on the northeastern edge of Marfa, known as Vizcaino Park, will serve as a permanent home for our Drive-In theater. It's part of larger project, Ballroom Marfa is working with in collaboration with Presidio County.

Due to an audio technicality, this interview will not be aired.

