Tune in for a conversation with Lannan Foundation writer in residence Phyllis Bennis. She directs the New Internationalism Project at The Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, D.C. She is also a fellow of the Transnational Institute in Amsterdam. She is a writer, analyst, and long-time activist on Middle East and UN issues. In 2001 she helped found and remains on the steering committee of the U.S. Campaign to End Israeli Occupation.

Bennis is the author of Ending the U.S. War in Afghanistan: A Primer (2010), Understanding the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict: A Primer (2007), and Understanding the U.S.-Iran Crisis: A Primer (2008). Bennis also publishes a bi-monthly newsletter on events in the Middle East.

She will be reading at 6 PM on Saturday, April 28 at the Marfa Book Company. The reading is free and open to the public.