Today's guest is Leslie Feist. Ballroom Marfa, Marfa Public Radio, and the Marfa Book Company with the Crowley Theater – combine to bring indie rock superstar Feist to Marfa, Texas, on Wednesday April 25. The concert, which sold-out in the first day of ticket sales, features the Canadian-born singer-songwriter in an intimate setting, during an international tour of larger arena shows.

Her latest album Metals – noted for its stripped-down beauty and emotional resonance – was released to critical acclaim in 2011. The New York Times music critic Jon Pareles placed Metals, her fourth studio album, at the top of his Best of 2011 list for its “subtly sophisticated…songs of heartache, solitude and eventual solace.”

The indie rock singer came to international prominence with her third studio album, The Reminder, released in 2007. It sold more than 2.5 million copies and earned Feist four Grammy nominations, including one for Best New Artist. The album’s hit song “1234” – a bouncy pop gem – grew in popularity after it was featured in a television commercial for the iPad Nano. The song topped many critics’ list in 2007.