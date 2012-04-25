© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Dona W. Roman

Published April 25, 2012
Published April 25, 2012 at 8:33 AM CDT
sul-ross
Actors Andrew Ross and Miguel Peña reprise their roles as Starkisha and Starlinda in "Aye, No! Part Dos"

Sul Ross professor of theatre Dona W. Roman joins us to discuss Aye, No! Part Dos, which premiers this weekend. The play was written by Sul Ross State University resident playwright Liz Coronado Castillo and directed by Dona.

The play runs April 29-May 6. Curtain time is 8:15 p.m for the April 27, 28 and May 4, 5 shows. Matinee performances are Sundays at 2 p.m. April 29 and May 6. All performances will be held in the Studio Theatre of the Francois Fine Arts Building at Sul Ross. Advance ticket sales are now available. Visit www.sulross.edu/theatre for online tickets. For direct ticket sales, contact the Fine Arts and Communication Department at 800-722-SRSU.

Latest Episodes: