Houston-native Bonnie Bishop brings her country-rock music to the KRTS studios for a live performance. Now living in Nashville, she performs a few songs live and shares the lead single "Bad Seed" from her forthcoming album Free, expected to be released in August. Bishop also has writing credits on the new Bonnie Raitt album, Slipstream, which just hit the streets this month.

Bishop performs locally this Thursday, April 19, at the Railroad Blues in Alpine, with the Dirty River Boys. The show begins at 10 PM. More information on Bishop can be found at her website.