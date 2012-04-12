[gallery link="file" columns="1"]

The second-grade students at Marfa ISD present Reader's Theater on Marfa Public Radio this morning. The three readings are adaptations of the fairy tales, Three Billy Goats Gruff, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, and Thunder Cake. In preparing for this radio broadcast, the Marfa elementary students fine-tuned their reading skills, speaking skills, and presentation skills.

The students are from the second-grade classes taught by Emily Rogers and Kayla Weaver, and they were joined in the KRTS Studios by Principal Liana Sawyer. The students are:

Three Billy Goats Gruff (Jared Shackelford, Juan Avila, Soraya Vallez, Cristian Ontiveros, Brianna Ramos), The Very Hungry Caterpillar (Desiree Campos, Jacob Smith, Brianna Sanchez, Odalys Chacon, Dakota Martinez), and Thunder Cake (Uriel Torres, Justice Ortiz, Lily Sudderth, Alessandra Alfaro).

