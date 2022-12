Basile Peyrade, a student from the School of Arts in Nantes, France, brings his audio art projects to the KRTS Studios. He is joined by Marc Simonart, Ariane Yadan, and Benjamin Moutte. You can follow their audio-art road trip across America at Transfuture.

Basile, Marc, Ariane, and Benjamin are residents at Fieldwork Marfa and students at the Ecole des Beaux Arts de Nantes.