The Big Bend has it's fair share of gardeners, but have you ever though of "growing" your own fish? Today, Michael Masser, Professor & Extension Specialist at Texas A&M University's Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences, joins KRTS to discuss aquaponics and the future of Tilapia. Masser's current research involves aquaculture and aquatic vegetation management aquaculture, pond management, recreational fisheries and more.