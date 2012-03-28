Barefoot Workshops - the two-week documentary training workshop - returns to Marfa, with two films to be screened on Friday (March 30) at 8 PM at the Marfa Book Company. The group has been camped out at Marfa Public Radio all weeklong, making use of the Community Room in the back of the studios.

The student filmmakers - in the span of only two weeks - come to Marfa for the first time, select a story topic, shoot the film, edit the film, and screen the film. These are 10-minute documentaries. Barefoot Workshop leaders guide them on narrative structure.

This year's topics are profiles of Adam Bork of Marfa, an artist who is part-owner of the Food Shark, and Alan Vana of Marfa and Alpine, who operates the Iron Heart Gym.

The filmmakers, led by Chandler Griffin and Allison Fast, from this year's class are Alan Oxman, Jessie Ewing, Lisa Foster, and Karlie Pouliot.

Tom Michael and the rest of the radio staff are happy to host the Barefoot Workshops this year.