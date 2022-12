At 10:30, Mark Kneeskern joins us to highlight the events at the 4th Annual Terlingua Green Scene Festival. The Terlingua Green Scene consists of groups of like minded citizens in the Terlingua community promoting a "Green Lifestyle" by supporting a number of "Green" projects such as a community garden, the farmers market, recycling and more.

Kneeskern shared some photos taken in preparation of the event.