Country music artist Bonnie Whitmore is our guest. She'll talk about her new album Embers to Ashes. Whitmore is playing three shows in the area this week. She performs this evening (Thursday, March 29) at Padres in Marfa at 9 PM. On Friday, she takes the stage at the Starlight Theater in Terlingua at 8 PM. And on Saturday, she plays at 7 PM in Lajita’s.