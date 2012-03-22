Ballroom Marfa welcomed singer-songwriter Eleanor Friedberger for a weeklong residency and recording session, culminating in a special performance on March 24, at the Crowley Theater in Marfa. Josh Wise of the Indie band The French Kicks opens.

Eleanor Friedberger has been making music with her brother Matthew as The Fiery Furnaces since 2000. With the Furnaces, Eleanor details magical realist scenarios over her brother’s madcap prog-rock arrangements. A quick survey of their seven-album discography reveals songs about pirates, candy makers, and the Vietnamese Telephone Ministry.

With Last Summer, her 2011 solo release, she turns her eye to less exotic, but no less engaging, material. In what she described in one interview as a “love letter to New York,” she ventures into autobiographical territory, slipping into a laid-back, singer-songwriter mode.