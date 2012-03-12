Peter Behrens returns to Marfa Public Radio to discuss his new novel, The O'Briens, following two generations of an Irish family from Quebec to California to Maine, across the 19th and 20th centuries. He is reading at the Marfa Book Company on March 17, Saint Patrick's Day, at 6 PM.

Behrens, a part-time Marfa resident was once a Lannan Foundation writer-in-residence, and is the author of The Law Of Dreams. The new novel, The O'Briens, loosely based on his family history, was just released in the United States by Pantheon Books.

Behrens recently was featured in The New York Times, Vanity Fair, and on Weekend Edition from NPR. On today's program, we also talk about his blog about old trucks, called autoliterate.

The author's writings have been showcased on Marfa Public Radio in previous years. Also, this weekend Behrens wrote an OpEd for The New York Times.

Update: The New York Times reviewed The O'Briens on March 25.