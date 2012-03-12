© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Peter Behrens

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 12, 2012 at 7:45 PM CDT
tlk-120316-peter-behrens
Peter Behrens, at Marfa Public Radio, March 2012.

Peter Behrens returns to Marfa Public Radio to discuss his new novel, The O'Briens, following two generations of an Irish family from Quebec to California to Maine, across the 19th and 20th centuries. He is reading at the Marfa Book Company on March 17, Saint Patrick's Day, at 6 PM.

Behrens, a part-time Marfa resident was once a Lannan Foundation writer-in-residence, and is the author of The Law Of Dreams. The new novel, The O'Briens, loosely based on his family history, was just released in the United States by Pantheon Books.

Behrens recently was featured in The New York Times, Vanity Fair, and on Weekend Edition from NPR. On today's program, we also talk about his blog about old trucks, called autoliterate.

The author's writings have been showcased on Marfa Public Radio in previous years. Also, this weekend Behrens wrote an OpEd for The New York Times.

Update: The New York Times reviewed The O'Briens on March 25.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: