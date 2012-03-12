Organizers and researchers at Fieldwork: Marfa arrive at KRTS to preview their two-day art symposium, held at the Crowley Theater in Marfa, on Wednesday and Thursday, March 14 & 15. Fieldwork: Marfa is a joint project of three European universities in France, Switzerland, and The Netherlands. This is their first symposium in Marfa.

The latest group of residents, who have been at the facility in Marfa since January 2012, are Tove Storch, Charlotte Moth, and Benoit-Marie Moriceau. They are joined on-air by administrators Etienne Bernard and Valerie Breuvart. Dozens of artists and educators will be participating in the symposium.