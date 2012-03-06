Last February, 200 antelopes were transferred from the Texas Panhandle to the Marfa Plateau. Borderlands Research Institute Director Louis Harveson and Shawn Gray, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's pronghorn program leader, join KRTS on Talk at Ten to provide listeners with an update on the Pronghorn transplant.

What happened after the pronghorns came to West Texas? Listen to find out. You can read more about the pronghorn antelope on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.