Jessica Glascock & Susan Penney discuss spring events at the Chihuahuan Desert Nature Center. For more than 35 years, the staff and friends of the Chihuahuan Desert Research Institute have shared their fascination with the Chihuahuan Desert region with everyone from preschoolers to teachers.

The CDRI workshops, field schools, and special programs for large groups are diverse. A complete schedule of their events for 2012 is available online.