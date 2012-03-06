Frosty MacNeill and Jake Viator preview Tonalism, an all-night, ambient music happening brought to you by Dublab, El Cosmico and KRTS Marfa Public Radio.

It's Saturday, March 10, at El Cosmico in Marfa. Tonalism is a dusk-til-dawn event that combines harmonious textures and visual elements with live musicians, including Sun Araw and JD Emmanuel, all-night DJʼs, local talents, and projections from video artists, including Adam Bork.

This is a unique event wherein the audience is invited to bring pillows and blankets and enjoy the atmosphere for as long as you like; the evening starts at 6PM and runs until 7AM. Tonalism will also be broadcast live on KRTS 93.5 FM from 7pm to 7am.

Tickets and camping passes are available online through elcosmico.com or at the El Cosmico front desk (until Friday). There is a discounted for locals. More information here.

Also, listen to Generator (Friday at 10pm), hosted for KRTS by Brian LeBarton, to hear more about dublab's origins, when he speaks with Carlos Nino on the Friday night program.