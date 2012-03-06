Chris Pipes, The Nature Conservancy's Davis Mountains Project director, joins KRTS to discuss Spring Break programs at the 33,000-acre Davis Mountains Preserve. The Nature Conservancy’s Davis Mountains Preserve will be open for hiking, picnics, photography, birding and other outdoor activities March 16 - 18. The Davis Mountains Preserve is located approximately 25 miles northwest of Ft. Davis on Hwy 118 (about 10 miles past McDonald Observatory & about ¼ mile past the Lawrence E. Wood Picnic Area).