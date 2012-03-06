© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Chris Pipes

Published March 6, 2012 at 3:05 PM CST
davis-mountains-preserve
The wild and remote Davis Mountains is considered one of the most scenic areas of Texas. Photo courtesy of the Nature Conservancy.

Chris Pipes, The Nature Conservancy's Davis Mountains Project director, joins KRTS to discuss Spring Break programs at the 33,000-acre Davis Mountains Preserve. The Nature Conservancy’s Davis Mountains Preserve will be open for hiking, picnics, photography, birding and other outdoor activities March 16 - 18.  The Davis Mountains Preserve is located approximately 25 miles northwest of Ft. Davis on Hwy 118 (about 10 miles past McDonald Observatory & about ¼ mile past the Lawrence E. Wood Picnic Area).

West Texas Talk
Latest Episodes: